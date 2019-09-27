High School Football
High school football: Friday night Lowcountry scores, live updates from Week 5 games
Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19
Up Next
Battery Creek at Wade Hampton (H)
Blythewood at Beaufort
Colleton County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Hilton Head Christian at Dorchester Academy
Hilton Head Island at Christ Church
Hilton Head Prep at John Paul II
May River at Burke
Northside Christian at Beaufort Academy
Northwood at Thomas Heyward
Phillip Simmons at Whale Branch
Sumter at Bluffton
Comments