Unbeatens May River, Thomas Heyward roll to victories

May River stayed unbeaten on the season with a win over Colleton County on Friday.

Donovan Ling had two touchdown runs as the Sharks defeated Colleton, 31-6 to improve to 4-0 on the season,

Joseph Tapscott threw a touchdown and Ahmad Green ran for May River.

Hartsville 56, Bluffton 21

Owen Taylor threw for five touchdowns and Hartsville finished the game by scoring the final 35 points of the game. D.P. Pendergrass, a South Carolina baseball commit, caught two of the passes and also ran for a score for the Red Foxes.

Bluffton led 7-0 in the first quarter on Lee Kirkland’s touchdown pass to Rakim White. Jordan Murray and Kylan Simmons had TD runs for the Bobcats.

Hilton Head Island 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Quarterback Gaston Moore threw two touchdowns and rushed for one as the Seahawks defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

Sam Summa also had a TD pass to Evan Elliott.

Moore had runs of one yard and four yards and also had a 6-yard pass to Lavarus Brown to put HHI up 14-0 in the second quarter.

Hilton Head Christian 39, St. Andrews 13

Hayden Shinn threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers in HHCA’s road victory.

JP Peduzzi, Daniel Harrington and Jace Blackshear had TD catches for the Eagles. Blackshear also threw a TD.

Holly Hill 40, Beaufort Academy 14

Zach Pelloni rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns as HHA handed the defending SCISA 8-man champions a defeat.

Tyler Wright added 137 yards rushing for Holly Hill.

Elijah Fess had a TD run and Kai Jenkins had a TD pass to William Tumlin.

Orangeburg Prep 13, Hilton Head Prep 8

Dylan Wilson’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter gave OP the road win over Hilton Head Prep.

Hilton Head Prep led 8-7 going into the fourth. Tommy Staffer scored on a 1-yard run and then the Dolphins got a safety later in the third to go up 8-7.

HHP’s Stafer rushed for 106 yards. Carson King ran for 49 yards and had three catches for 57 yards.

Thomas Heyward 42, Pee Dee Academy 23

In a rematch of last year’s SCISA Class A title game, Thomas Heyward came out on top again.

The Rebels jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead on their way to beating the Golden Eagles.

Quarterback Peyton Bennett threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Bennett had a 57-yard touchdown pass to Louie Smith in the fourth quarter to make it 36-16.

John Clark Tilton had a pair of long TD runs of 95 and 62 yards. Tilton’s 95-yard run put the Rebels up 8-0 in the first quarter.

Hudson Spivey threw two touchdown passes to Colton Caulder for Pee Dee Academy.

Valdosta (Ga.) 44, Beaufort 7

South Florida commit Tate Rodemaker threw five touchdown passes in Valdosta’s victory.

Beaufort drops to 0-3 on the season.

Bethesda Academy 59, John Paul II 12

Bethesda scored 51 points in the first half in defeating the Warriors.