May River, Bluffton roll to non-conference victories

May River started fast in turning a dominating performance over Hilton Head Island on Friday night.

The Sharks scored on their first five possessions on their way to a 46-10 win over the Seahawks. It was May River’s 12th straight regular-season victory.

May River quarterback Ahmad Green threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. Melik Frost and Rod Summers also had TD runs for the Sharks, who led 33-0 at halftime.

Bryce Summers kicked two field goals.

HHI’s lone touchdown came on Gaston Moore’s pass to Gaston Seelbach.

Bluffton 47, Hanahan 14

Lee Kirkland threw three touchdown passes and Rakim White returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Bluffton picked up its first win of the year.

White had two TD catches from Kirkland. Kylan Simmons had three rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Thomas Heyward 44, Hilton Head Prep 7

Peyton Bennett threw four touchdowns as top-ranked Thomas Heyward rolled past Hilton Head Prep.

Bennett finished with 234 yards. Three of Bennett’s TD passes went to Jaterrius Pusha. JR Patterson threw for a score and ran for one.

Hilton Head Christian 57, Bethesda Academy 40

Hayden Shinn threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second quarter as HHCA won a high-scoring affair.

Shinn had TD passes to John Peduzzi and Daniel Harrington in the second quarter as HHCA led 36-22 at halftime. Shinn had another TD pass in the third as the Eagles led 44-40 after three.

Harrington had a 50-yard punt return in the fourth quarter for HHCA.

Whale Branch 36, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

The Warriors improved to 3-0 with a win over the Jaguars.

Carolina Academy 41, John Paul II 22

Austin Brown rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns as Carolina Academy defeated John Paul II.

The game was tied at 14 in the third before CA took control. Reco Anderson had an 82-yard TD run for JP II.