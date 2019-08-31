HS Football Roundup: May River rolls to second straight Bluffton Bowl victory

Celebrating the Lowcountry’s state champs for 2018-19 Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seven high school sports teams from Beaufort and Hilton Head won state championship for the 2018-19 school year. Check them out.

The Bluffton Bowl again went May River’s way Friday night.

The Sharks turned a strong performance in their season opener to defeat Bluffton, 54-14, for the second straight year. May River has won two straight over their crosstown rivals after dropping their first four matchups in the series.

John Paul II transfer Melik Frost ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Ahmad Green added two for the Sharks, who have won 11 straight regular season games.

Green finished with 168 rushing yards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

May River’s defense accounted for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns in helping the Sharks jump out to a 33-0 halftime lead. Steffin Gadson returned a Lee Kirkland interception for the first score of the game and Johnathan Gaston scooped up a fumble for a touchdown to make it 20-0.

Kylan Simmons had a TD run and Kirkland a TD pass for the Bobcats, who dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Thomas Heyward 52, John Paul II 8

Peyton Bennett had two TD passes to Jaterrius Pusha as the defending state champions rolled past the Warriors.

JR Patterson led the Rebels on the ground with a TD and went for more than 100 yards. Ely’Jiah Mitchell, Ayden Lassiter, and Branden Davis also rushed for THA touchdowns.

Josh Horton led JPII with 108 yards rushing and a TD.

Colleton Prep 20, Hilton Head Prep 7

Colleton scored the final 20 points of the game to defeat the Dolphins.

Sam Liberatore had 108 yard passing and a TD, a 26-yard strike to Harold Green to give HHP a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Bradbury Kiser led the Dolphins with 15 tackles.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 39, Estill 0

Ky’Jaun Swinton returned a punt for a touchdown and Ridgeland-Hardeeville scored 26 points in the second half to defeat Estill.

It was the Jaguars’ third straight shutout over Estill and they have outscored them 115-0 in those three games.

St. James 24, Hilton Head Island 10

Deondray Stanfield caught a TD pass and also rushed for one as the Sharks defeated the Seahawks to improve to 2-0 on the season.

It is only the second time in school history that St. James has started the year 2-0.

Stanfield finished with 191 yards of total offense and also blocked an HHI field goal attempt. His 1-yard run put St. James up 21-10 in the third quarter.

St. James quarterback Ethan White passed for 176 yards and ran for 85.

Gaston Moore hit Dean Seelbach on a 17-yard pass for the Seahawks’ lone TD which gave HHI a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

Whale Branch 28, Cross 0

De’Arius Hazel had a pair of first-half touchdowns as the Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season.

Clarendon Hall 50, Beaufort Academy 22

The defending state champions dropped their season opener.

Elijah Fess ran for two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder and Dawson Coleman ran for one for the Eagles.