Hilton Head Island rolls in opener, Bluffton loses thriller in OT

Lavarus Brown ran for two scores and Gaston Moore threw two TDs in Hilton Head Island’s 38-13 season-opening win over Savannah (Ga.) on Friday.

Brown’s two TDs came in the second half for the Seahawks. He finished with 148 yards. Moore was 8-of-11 or 165 yards.

Michigan State commit Cole Demarzo had one of HHI’s TD catches and finished with three catches for 91 yards. He also had seven tackles, an interception and forced fumble on defense.

Ja’ Quassis Gary had two TD passes to Jasheem Bratten for Savannah.

Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day 27

Tommy Stauffer rushed for 182 yards and Prep used a 24-point third quarter to defeat Memorial Day.

The game was tied 13-13 at halftime.

Quarterback Sam Liberatore threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Bonomo recovered two fumbles and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Screven County (Ga) 44, Bluffton 41 (OT)

Jakob Godbee’s 22-yard field goal was the difference as the Bobcats lost their opener.

Bluffton missed a FG on its possession of overtime.

Gary Hawkins rushed for 218 yards and five touchdowns for Screven.

Bluffton QB Lee Kirkland threw for four touchdowns and ran for one. Kirkland’s 16-yard pass to Rakim White on the final play of regulation for the Bobcats. White had two TD catches and kickoff return for a score.

Thomas Heyward 46, Hilton Head Christian 22

The defending state champion Rebels scored 30 points in the first half to win the season opener.

Whale Branch 9, Battery Creek 6

Henry Tome’s 30-yard field goal in the second quarter turned out to be the difference as the Warriors won a defensive game.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Joseph Hicks TD run put Whale Branch up 6-0. Kyseem Jabbar tied on a punt return.

AC Flora 37, Beaufort 21

Dustin Curtis won his first game as new Flora coach with a win over the Eagles.

Matt Pack rushed for 126 yards and a TD and Wise Segars threw for 106 yards in the win.

AC Flora led 24-14 in the fourth quarter and added it to on Terrell Coleman’s six-yard TD run to make it 30-14.

James Dagin had two TDs for Beaufort, including a 99-yard kickoff return. Tyler Haley had a TD pass for the Eagles.

Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6

Shanye Monsanto ran for three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ season-opening win.

The game called with 3:16 remaining in third quarter because of weather.

Monsanto finished with 75 yards rushing. Quarterback Jake Cowan was 4-of-6 for 128 yards and two scores and also had three rushes for 76 yards.

Rodreco Anderson led JP II with 117 yards, including a 68-yard TD run.

Marlboro County 40, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14

Demarcus Hicks scored two touchdowns and Darius Grant had a passing and a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.