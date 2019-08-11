Hilton Head Island senior commits to Michigan State football

Hilton Head senior Cole Demarzo committed to Michigan State on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. 247Sports Photo

Cole Demarzo made his college decision Sunday night.

The Hilton Head Island linebacker/safety committed to Michigan State. He made his announcement on Twitter.

Demarzo grew up as a huge Michigan State fan and had family members attend the school.

“The Spartans were the right fit for me because of the championship level football and my family ties to the school,” Demarzo told 247Sports. “I love the whole coaching staff and the mindset and energy of the defense. Coach Mark Dantonio and coach Mike Tressel both believe that I can play STAR linebacker or safety.”

Michigan State offered Demarzo in July after he attended a camp there this summer. 247Sports ranks Demarzo as a three-star prospect and 31st ranked player in state for Class of 2020. He is the Spartans 13th commitment for this year’s class.

Demarzo had 70 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass break-ups in just six games for the Seahawks last year at free safety. He will play linebacker in college.

“In my fourteen years as a coach, I’ve never had a kid get his dream offer and commit. He grew up a spartan fan. A kid with a dream has become a kid with a plan,” Hilton Head Island coach BJ Payne said. “He is a tremendous leader, a violent player with a 4.2 GPA and three-time captain that never takes plays off.”