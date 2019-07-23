Lowcountry standout Pinckney named to ACC preseason football team

Watch as Whale Branch football star announces where he’ll play college football Nyles Pinckney, the top-ranked defensive tackle in South Carolina is headed upstate to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. The senior, who will enroll in December, announced his college choice before a packed and raucous auditorium at Whale Bran Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nyles Pinckney, the top-ranked defensive tackle in South Carolina is headed upstate to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. The senior, who will enroll in December, announced his college choice before a packed and raucous auditorium at Whale Bran

Former Whale Branch standout and Clemson senior Nyles Pinckney was named to the All-ACC Preseason Football Team, released Tuesday.

Pinckney was selected as a defensive tackle and one of 13 Clemson players picked on the 27-member team. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was picked as ACC Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Pinckney had 26 tackles, 4 ½ for loss last season and appeared in all 15 games. He is expected to start this season after rotating at defensive tackle the last two years.

For his career, Pinckney has 44 tackles, 6 ½ for loss, one sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery in 490 career snaps.

2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

OFFENSE

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

DEFENSE

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)

ACC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24

3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15

4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6

5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1