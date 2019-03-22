Beaufort assistant named school’s new football coach

Beaufort promoted offensive coordinator Bryce Lybrand as its next football coach Friday afternoon.
Lybrand replaces Devonte Holloman who left after one season to coach at his alma mater South Pointe. It is the 33-year-old’s first head coaching job.
Lybrand previously coached at Wando and Fort Dorchester and Providence High School in Charlotte, N.C., before joining Holloman’s staff last season. The Greenwood native began his career as a student assistant under Dabo Swinney at Clemson and also coached at Carson Newman.
“I think it is important,” Lybrand said of hiring someone within the program. “I’m the third coach in three years, and it is going to help with continuity. I want to be here and stay here and build a program that people in the community can be proud of. People from around the state know we do things the right way here at Beaufort.”
Beaufort athletics director Linc Lyles said the school received more than 70 applicants but knew Lybrand was the guy after the second round of interviews.
“It became clear after the coaching applicant field was narrowed to 12 and then four for the final interview, coach Lybrand was the clear favorite,” Lyles said. “We welcome and wish great success to our coach Bryce Lybrand at Beaufort High School as he has already hit the ground running meeting with players and coaches.”
Lybrand said there will be some staff changes for the upcoming season and he anticipates hiring four or five new coaches to fill out the staff. He will hire an offensive coordinator, but he is likely to call the plays.
Beaufort went 5-6 this season and will return eight players on offense but must replace a lot of players on defense.
“This is a place you can at,” Lybrand said. “I have been here for a year, and we have a great group of kids and lot of younger kids coming up in the program that can come and help us out next year.”
