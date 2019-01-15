Hilton Head Island junior to play in International high school football game

Hilton Head Island’s Christian Miller will have a chance to play with top players from across the country this week.
The defensive back will play on USA Football’s Under-18 National Team in International Bowl X on Friday at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Team USA will play the Canadian Under-18 National team in the game with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. (EST).
Forty-one players from 23 states were picked for the game. Miller is one of two players from SC picked for the game, along with White Knoll lineman Nick Taiste. Former US National team alumni include Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Houston Texans’ Tyrann Mathieu and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Rivals ranks Miller as the ninth-best player in SC for Class of 2019 and he has offers from South Florida, South Alabama and Colorado State. South Carolina and Clemson are among others that also have shown interest.
Miller had 55 tackles this season for the Seahawks.
