Former Beaufort standout waived by Chiefs, days before the AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs waived former Beaufort standout Ron Parker, five days before the AFC Championship game.
The Chiefs activated Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to take Parker’s spot on the team. Kansas City hosts New England Patriots on Sunday.
Parker was in his second stint with the Chiefs after club signed him Sept. 2. He was released by the Atlanta Falcons after the preseason.
Parker, an undrafted free agent out of Newberry College, has played eight seasons in the NFL with six coming on the Chiefs.
This season, Parker appeared in 15 games, had 77 tackles and two interceptions. He returned one of the interceptions for his first career NFL touchdowns against Cincinnati on Oct. 21.
For his career, Parker has 397 tackles and 11 interceptions.
