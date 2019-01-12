Team SC rallies for Blitz Border Bowl victory

Team South Carolina picked up it first Blitz Border Bowl victory in dramatic fashion.
Bluffton’s John Swinton scored on an 8-yard run with 33 seconds left to give Team SC a 35-34 win over the Coastal Empire in the second annual game at Memorial Stadium.
The Coastal Empire won last year’s game and was up 34-21 in the fourth quarter before Team SC’s comeback. Wade Hampton’s Pernell Maxwell scored to cut the lead to 34-28.
Team SC got the ball back down 34-28 with less than two minutes left but drove for the game-winning score.
Richmond Hill’s Antonio Salazar had a chance to give Coastal Empire the win but missed a 50-yard field goal.
Thomas Heyward’s Trey Pusha was the game’s MVP. Pusha caught three passes of 23, 60 and 64 yards in the game. He had only two TD catches all season for the state champion Rebels.
Pusha caught two TD passes from Battery Creek’s Jordan Gwyn. The second scoring strike was a 60-yarder in the third quarter to pull Team SC within 27-21 with 4:11 left. Whale Branch’s CJ Brown also threw a TD pass to Pusha.
Whale Branch’s Kyshon Hipp and Wade Hampton’s Sheldrick Gibbs each had interceptions for Team SC.
Memorial Day’s Winston Wright caught seven passes for 123 yards and three TDs for Coastal Empire.
