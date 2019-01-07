Steelers fire Beaufort native James Saxon

Beaufort native James Saxon was fired as Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach on Monday.
The 1984 Battery Creek graduate has been with the Steelers since 2014 and coached all-Pro running backs Le’Veon Bell and James Conner. He is the second Steelers’ assistant coach to be fired in the last two days. Linebackers coach Joey Porter was fired on Sunday.
The Steelers were Saxon’s fifth coaching stop in the NFL. He also coached with Buffalo (2000), Kansas City (2001-07), Miami (2008-10) and Minnesota (2011-13).
Saxon played in the NFL for eight seasons with Philadelphia, Kansas City and Miami and rushed for 533 yards and five TDs.
