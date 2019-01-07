High School Football

Steelers fire Beaufort native James Saxon

By Lou Bezjak

January 07, 2019 05:36 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers fired Battery Creek grad James Saxon Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers fired Battery Creek grad James Saxon Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers fired Battery Creek grad James Saxon Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers Photo

Beaufort native James Saxon was fired as Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach on Monday.

The 1984 Battery Creek graduate has been with the Steelers since 2014 and coached all-Pro running backs Le’Veon Bell and James Conner. He is the second Steelers’ assistant coach to be fired in the last two days. Linebackers coach Joey Porter was fired on Sunday.

The Steelers were Saxon’s fifth coaching stop in the NFL. He also coached with Buffalo (2000), Kansas City (2001-07), Miami (2008-10) and Minnesota (2011-13).

Saxon played in the NFL for eight seasons with Philadelphia, Kansas City and Miami and rushed for 533 yards and five TDs.

  Comments  