Whale Branch duo signs with Wofford football

By Lou Bezjak

December 19, 2018 04:49 PM

Whale Branch running back Irvin Mulligan (34) tries to stiff arm a Carvers Bay defender during the second round of Class 2A playoffs Friday night at Carvers Bay High School.
Jaheem Hazel and Irvin Mulligan will continue their football careers together.

The two Whale Branch seniors signed their national letters of intent with Wofford on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

Mulligan was the workhorse of the Warriors backfield the past three seasons and finished with almost 5,000 career rushing yards and 83 touchdowns. This year, he rushed for 1,306 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Hazel, a defensive back, was a North-South selection this year and had 40 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He had a career-high five interceptions as a junior.

Both Hazel and Mulligan were ranked in the top 90 of high school football prospects in SC by 247Sports. The two Whale Branch standouts were part of an 18-member signing class for the Terriers.

