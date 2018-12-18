Lowcountry football players, coaches picked for second annual Blitz Border Battle

More than 30 Lowcountry football players were picked for the second annual Blitz Border Battle all-star game to be held Jan. 12 at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga.
The game matches senior players from South Carolina Lowcountry against Coastal Empire from Georgia. The game is being sponsored by WSAV. Coastal Empire won it last year, 15-3.
May River has the most players picked with nine. The Sharks’ Rodney Summers is the SC head coach after leading May River to an unbeaten regular season and trip to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Eight of Summers’ assistants will be part of the staff along with Battery Creek’s Walt Wilson and Wade Hampton’s Jerry Brown.
Lowcountry All-Stars Roster
Battery Creek: Jordan Gwyn, Denarol Brown, Gabe Singleton
Beaufort: Ky’Yea Little, Dexter Ratliff
Beaufort Academy: Edward McCormick
Bluffton: Ronald Reid, Jaishon Jenkins, John Swinton, Jaylon Thompson
Colleton County: Lance Calcutt, Shykem Chisolm, Lane West
Hilton Head Island: Nate Brown, Johnathan Orr, Diante Richard, Jai Roberson, Sterling White
John Paul II: Freddie Aiken, Zach Doe
May River: Jordan Barrow, Zach Brzezinski, Micah Burton, Kam Gleason, Grant Laseter, Michael Ludwig, Connor Kovacs, Gabe Long, Joe Whiteaker,
Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Jertaveon Smalls, Renae Wright
Thomas Heyward: Trey Pusha
Wade Hampton: Josh Brown, Sheldrick Gibbs, Pernell Maxwell, Jylin Price, Matt Smith
Whale Branch: CJ Brown, Daquan Griswold, Kyshon Hipp
Head Coach: Rodney Summers, May River
Assistants: Thomas Dyer (May River), Jason Hatcher (May River), Wesley Starkes (May River), Adam Kinloch (May River), Leon Martin (May River), Andre Swinton (May River), Noah Keefer (May River), Adam Henry (May River), Walt Wilson (Battery Creek), Jerry Brown (Wade Hampton)
