Former Hilton Head Island standout makes first NFL start

Poona Ford didn’t disappoint in his first NFL start Sunday.
The former Hilton Head Island standout recorded four tackles, all solo, for the Seattle Seahawks in the 43-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Ford had tackles on each of the first two plays and had a key role in helping the Seahawks hold the 49ers to 66 yards rushing. He started at defensive tackle place of injured Shemar Stephen.
Sunday was the seventh game Ford has been active this season. He has eight tackles this year.
Ford was an undrafted free agent coming out of Texas and signed with the Seahawks right after the NFL Draft. He played in all four preseason games and had nine tackles.
