May River’s dream season comes to an end at hands of defending state champion Dillon

The best season in May River’s young history came to an end at the hands of one of the best programs in the state.
Quarterback Jay Lester ran for two scores and Dillon scored twice on defense to defeat May River, 38-2, on Friday in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals. Dillon moves on to face Wade Hampton in the Lower State championship next week.
May River ends its season at 12-1. It was a year of firsts for the third-year program. The Sharks had their first winning season, set school record for wins, had their first unbeaten regular season, first region title and first playoff victory.
The Sharks also were the first team to hold Dillon to less than 40 points. But the Wildcats didn’t need a big output as their defense slowed down May River’s powerful running attack.
BoBo McKinnon had a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown to get Dillon on the board in the first quarter. Corian Wright added a 1-yard run later in the first and Lester had a 10-yard run to make it 21-0 in the third quarter.
Lester finished with 133 yards on the ground and 112 in the air. Nemo Squire added 54 yards and a score for the defending 3A champions.
May River quarterback Ahmad Green led the Sharks with 132 yards rushing and running back Brandon Morales had 83.
