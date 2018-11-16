May River’s Summers honored by SC Football Coaches Association

May River is having its best season in school history and coach Rodney Summers has honored for it.
Summers was named the Class 3A Lower State Coach of the Year by SC Football Coaches Association as part of the Palmetto Champions Team.
In its third season, May River is 11-0, ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A and won their first playoff game in school history last week. In two previous seasons, the Sharks were 4-17.
It is second time Summers has been honored by SC Football Coaches Association. In 2014, he was named 4A Upper State Coach of Year when he was at Westwood.
May River takes on Gilbert in the second round Friday.
Palmetto Champions Team
Class 5A
Upper State Back of Year – Alex Meredith, TL Hanna
Upper State Lineman of Year – Zacch Pickens
Lower State Back of Year – Aliym Ford, West Florence
Lower State Lineman of Year – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork
Specialist – Michael Hayes, West Florence
Upper State Coach of Year – Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill
Lower State Coach of Year – Marc Morris, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
Upper State Back of Year – Tyrell Jackson, Wren
Upper State Lineman of Year – Quantavious Cohen, Greer
Lower State Back of Year – Tiyon Evans, Hartsville
Lower State Lineman of Year – Caree Collier, North Augusta
Specialist – Patrick Nations, Walhalla
Upper State Coach of Year – Will Young, Greer
Lower State Coach of Year – Collin Drafts, AC Flora
Class 3A
Upper State Back of Year – Jalon Calhoun, Southside
Upper State Lineman of Year – Wyatt Tunall, Chester
Lower State Back of Year – Shamar McCollum, Dillon
Lower State Lineman of Year – Darrius Bell, Gilbert
Specialist – Owen Wilson, Broome
Upper State Coach of Year – Victor Floyd, Chester
Lower State Coach of Year – Rodney Summers, May River
Class 2A
Upper State Back of Year – Cortney Jackson, Abbeville
Upper State Lineman of Year – Nate Temples, Abbeville
Lower State Back of Year – Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay
Lower State Lineman of Year – Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy
Specialist – Cameron Profit, Hannah-Pamplico
Upper State Coach of Year – Jason Farmer, Landrum
Lower State Coach of Year – John Williams, Mullins
Class A
Upper State Back of Year – Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko
Upper State Lineman of Year – Jordan Green, Lamar
Lower State Back of Year – Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill
Lower State Lineman of Year – Darius Williams, Hemingway
Specialist – Brady Nickles, Dixie
Upper State Coach of Year – Derek Youngblood, Williston-Elko
Lower State Coach of Year – Donnie Green Sea Floyds
