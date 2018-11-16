High School Football

May River’s Summers honored by SC Football Coaches Association

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

November 16, 2018 12:02 PM

May River is having its best season in school history and coach Rodney Summers has honored for it.

Summers was named the Class 3A Lower State Coach of the Year by SC Football Coaches Association as part of the Palmetto Champions Team.

In its third season, May River is 11-0, ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A and won their first playoff game in school history last week. In two previous seasons, the Sharks were 4-17.

It is second time Summers has been honored by SC Football Coaches Association. In 2014, he was named 4A Upper State Coach of Year when he was at Westwood.

May River takes on Gilbert in the second round Friday.

Palmetto Champions Team

Class 5A

Upper State Back of Year – Alex Meredith, TL Hanna

Upper State Lineman of Year – Zacch Pickens

Lower State Back of Year – Aliym Ford, West Florence

Lower State Lineman of Year – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork

Specialist – Michael Hayes, West Florence

Upper State Coach of Year – Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill

Lower State Coach of Year – Marc Morris, Carolina Forest

Class 4A

Upper State Back of Year – Tyrell Jackson, Wren

Upper State Lineman of Year – Quantavious Cohen, Greer

Lower State Back of Year – Tiyon Evans, Hartsville

Lower State Lineman of Year – Caree Collier, North Augusta

Specialist – Patrick Nations, Walhalla

Upper State Coach of Year – Will Young, Greer

Lower State Coach of Year – Collin Drafts, AC Flora

Class 3A

Upper State Back of Year – Jalon Calhoun, Southside

Upper State Lineman of Year – Wyatt Tunall, Chester

Lower State Back of Year – Shamar McCollum, Dillon

Lower State Lineman of Year – Darrius Bell, Gilbert

Specialist – Owen Wilson, Broome

Upper State Coach of Year – Victor Floyd, Chester

Lower State Coach of Year – Rodney Summers, May River

Class 2A

Upper State Back of Year – Cortney Jackson, Abbeville

Upper State Lineman of Year – Nate Temples, Abbeville

Lower State Back of Year – Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay

Lower State Lineman of Year – Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy

Specialist – Cameron Profit, Hannah-Pamplico

Upper State Coach of Year – Jason Farmer, Landrum

Lower State Coach of Year – John Williams, Mullins

Class A

Upper State Back of Year – Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko

Upper State Lineman of Year – Jordan Green, Lamar

Lower State Back of Year – Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill

Lower State Lineman of Year – Darius Williams, Hemingway

Specialist – Brady Nickles, Dixie

Upper State Coach of Year – Derek Youngblood, Williston-Elko

Lower State Coach of Year – Donnie Green Sea Floyds

  Comments  