May River moves on, gets matchup with state champion Dillon

The best football season in May River’s three-year history isn’t over year.
Quarterback Ahmad Green rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 97 yards as the Sharks defeated Gilbert, 27-7, on Friday in the Class 3A Lower State playoffs.
May River (12-0) will travel to defending state champion Dillon in a lower state semifinal game next week.
“It’s been an amazing transformation from 2016,” May River coach Rodney Summers said. “The coaches and players have poured everything they have into this season and we are just so blessed and excited to be playing next week.”
The Sharks took control of the game with a pair of Green touchdown runs 3:05 apart between the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter.
Cody Temples had Gilbert’s lone touchdown, a 4-yard run, to cut the lead to 14-7 in the third quarter.
But Green put the Sharks back up, 21-7, with a 3-yard run with 3:24 left in the third.
May River outgained Gilbert, 361-207, and picked off Indians quarterback Josh Strickland three times.
Carvers Bay 39, Whale Branch 25
Toronto King ran for three touchdowns, including a 94-yarder, as Carvers Bay defeated Whale Branch in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Carvers Bay hosts Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week. Whale Branch’s season ends at 7-5.
Whale Branch hung tough with the unbeaten Bears, cutting the lead down to 25-19 and then 33-25 in the fourth quarter on CJ Brown’s TD pass to Jaheem Hazel.
Brown threw two touchdowns and Hazel had three scores.
Janez Sumpter’s TD run with 1:40 left sealed it for Carvers Bay.
