Title time looms for three Lowcountry football teams

It will be championship weekend for three Lowcountry teams.
Beaufort Academy, John Paul II and Thomas Heyward will be looking to win SCISA state championships. Beaufort takes on defending champion Andrew Jackson in the 8-man championship Friday at Patrick Henry High School in Estill.
On Saturday, John Paul II faces Florence Christian for the 2A championship while Thomas Heyward meets Pee Dee Academy in the Class A title game. Both games will be at Benedict College in Columbia.
Here are three storylines to watch for in the title games.
Stopping the streak
It’s been a year to remember for Mark Clifford in his first season at Beaufort Academy.
The longtime Beaufort coach moved down to eight man and has the Eagles on the cusp of their first championship after just one winning season since the program began.
Beaufort Academy will have a tough task in its first state championship game. Andrew Jackson has the longest winning streak in any classification at 47 games.
One of AJ’s wins came against Beaufort Academy on Oct. 5 when the Confederates won 40-28. Since then Beaufort Academy has won five straight games including last week’s 40-30 win over Jefferson Davis.
BA’s led by Region Player of the Year De’Shaun Epps, who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season. Edward McCormick was the region’s defensive player of the year and has more than 150 tackles.
First-time feeling
It’s already been a record-setting year for John Paul II’s football program.
The Warriors set a school record for wins with seven, have won their first two playoff games in school history and now are in the title game for the first time.
John Paul II has a balanced attack with quarterback Sam Summa throwing for 1,042 yards and senior running back Zach Doe, who has rushed for 1,183 yards and 15 TDs.
Melik Frost leads the defense with 109 tackles. Rashad Battiste Jeremiah Young and Mark Knight each have picked off three passes.
Redemption time for THA
Thomas Heyward has been on a mission since losing to Pee Dee Academy in the playoffs last year and will have a chance to atone for that loss with a matchup against the Eagles.
The Rebels, who have 27 players from last year’s squad, have been dominant in going 12-0 this season. THA is averaging 47.4 points a game this season and has given up just 12 a game.
Four players, Trey Pusha, River Pender, JR Paterson and Bobby Payne, have rushed for at least 600 yards. As a team, THA averages 364 rushing yards a game. Pusha leads the team with six interceptions.
Bryce Tillotson leads the squad with 151 tackles and the Rebels have recorded 43 sacks.
Playoff Schedule
SCHSL Second Round
Class 2A
Whale Branch at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Gilbert at May River, 7:30 p.m.
SCISA Championships
Friday
8-man
At Patrick Henry
Andrew Jackson vs. Beaufort Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Benedict College
Class 2A
John Paul II vs. Florence Christian, noon
Class A
Thomas Heyward vs. Pee Dee Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Hammond vs. First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
