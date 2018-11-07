May River ranked fourth in final regular-season SC Prep football Media poll

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Fort Dorchester
7. Summerville
8. Berkeley
9. Byrnes
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: West Florence, Rock Hill.
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (12)
2. Greer (2)
3. South Pointe
4. Belton Honea Path
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Greenville
7. Daniel
8. North Augusta
9. (tie) AC Flora
9. (tie) Wren
10. North Myrtle Beach
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Marlboro County
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Union County
7. Woodruff
8. Pendleton
9. Gilbert
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Southside Christian
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Timberland
7. Ninety Six
8. Mullins
9. Landrum
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Buford, Saluda
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Bethune-Bowman
8. Green Sea-Floyds
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. St. John’s
Others receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Whitmire, Branchville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.
Comments