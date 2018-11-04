Watch former Hilton Head standout Bryce Singleton’s sick one-handed TD catch

Bryce Singleton earned some national attention for a spectacular catch made Saturday night.
The former Hilton Head Island standout made one-handed, 19-yard touchdown catch for Florida International against Florida Atlantic. Singleton’s catch earned him No. 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for Saturday.
Singleton finished with five catches for 97 yards and a TD for FIU, which lost 49-14 to Florida Atlantic.
For the season, he is fourth on the team with 19 catches for 269 yards and two TDs.
Comments