High School Football

Watch former Hilton Head standout Bryce Singleton’s sick one-handed TD catch

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 04, 2018 02:16 PM

Bryce Singleton earned some national attention for a spectacular catch made Saturday night.

The former Hilton Head Island standout made one-handed, 19-yard touchdown catch for Florida International against Florida Atlantic. Singleton’s catch earned him No. 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for Saturday.

Singleton finished with five catches for 97 yards and a TD for FIU, which lost 49-14 to Florida Atlantic.

For the season, he is fourth on the team with 19 catches for 269 yards and two TDs.

