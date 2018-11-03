May River finishes unbeaten regular season, John Paul II gets first playoff win

May River capped off the first unbeaten regular season in school history Friday night.
The Sharks defeated Colleton County, 37-26, in improving to 10-0 on the season. May River hosts Lake City next week in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Freshman Cam Scott scored three touchdowns and Rod Grant had one. Steffin Gatson returned an interception for a touchdown.
John Paul II 28, Greenwood Christian 14
John Paul II made the long road trip worth it by winning its first playoff game in school history.
The Warriors broke a 14-14 tie with a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to move in the SCISA 2A Playoffs. John Paul II will host Robert E. Lee in a semifinal game Friday.
Zach Doe rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns for JP II. Doe’s 3-yard run put the Warriors up 14-7 in the third quarter. GC’s Jack Alvarez tied it with a 3-yard run in the third.
But Freddie Aiken and Doe had TD runs in the fourth for the Warriors, who rushed for 283 yards. Aiken rushed for 87 yards and Melik Frost with 55.
Sam Summa was 4-of-10 for 101 yards for the Warriors.
Thomas Heyward 70, Thomas Sumter 20
Thomas Heyward scored 41 of its points in the first half to easily win its SCISA Class A first-round playoff game.
The Rebels host Carolina Academy in the semifinals next week.
The 70 points THA scored are the most in more than a decade. Bruzza Pusha returned a kickoff and punt for scores while Bobby Payne ran for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass.
Quarterback Jake Masters threw two touchdown passes and ran a kickoff back for a score.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 33, Hilton Island 25
Jertaveon Smalls scored five touchdowns as the Jaguars defeated the Seahawks in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville opens the 3A playoffs at defending state champion Dillon. Hilton Head earned an at-large spot in the 4A playoffs and will travel to North Augusta.
It will be Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s first playoff appearance since 2015.
Beaufort Academy 66, Richard Winn 34
Region 1-A Player of Year De’Shaun Epps rushed for 370 yards and seven touchdowns as Beaufort Academy won its first-round game in the SCISA 8-man playoffs.
Beaufort Academy travels to Jefferson Davis next week.
Quarterback Dawson Coleman rushed for a touchdown and threw for one. The Eagles have scored more than 50 points in seven games this season.
Florence Christian 49, Hilton Head Christian 19
Eli Brayboy rushed for 208 yards and three scores to help Florence Christian knock off Hilton Head Christian in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs
Marshall Brown added 179 yards for FC.
Hilton Head Prep quarterback Daniel Harrington threw for 173 yards and rushed for 65 with two total TDs. But HC turned it over three times.
Jace Blackshear had a 63-yard run for Hilton Head Christian. Cam Strickland had four catches for 70 yards and a TD.
Robert E. Lee 39, Hilton Head Prep 26
Jett Smith threw a pair of touchdowns and four different players ran for scores in Robert E. Lee’s win in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs.
REL’s Jacob Baker, Hunter McGee, Keaton Price, and Matt Johnson ran for scores.
HHP quarterback Stone McDonald threw for 230 yards and rushed for 101 in the loss. Tommy Staffer caught two passes for 100 yards, with one coming on an 80-yard catch, and caught 11 passes for 187 yards.
