Hilton Head Christian’s John Peduzzi runs the ball during against John Paul II on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
High School Football

SCISA Lowcountry football teams get playoff matchups

By Staff Reports

October 29, 2018 02:17 PM

The SCISA high school football playoff brackets were released Monday and five Lowcountry teams are in the postseason, which begin Friday.

In Class 2A, second seed Hilton Head Christian will host Florence Christian. Hilton Head Prep, the top seed from Region 2, hosts Robert E. Lee while John Paul II is at Greenwood Christian. If HHP and John Paull both win, they meet in the semifinals.

In Class A, undefeated Thomas Heyward (10-0) hosts Thomas Sumter. The Rebels have outscored opponents, 447-104, this season. In 8-man, Beaufort Academy hosts Richard Winn. The Eagles are 7-2 in Mark Clifford’s first year and are averaging 54 points a game.

The Class A, 2A and 3A championships will be Nov. 17 at Benedict College. The 8-man championship is Nov. 16 at a neutral site.

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Class 3A

Wilson Hall at Hammond

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman

Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Class 2A

Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian

Robert E. Lee at Hilton Head Prep

John Paul II at Greenwood Christian

Class A

Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Dillon Christian at Bethesda Academy

Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward

Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy

8-man

Wardlaw Academy at Andrew Jackson

St. John’s at Clarendon Hall

Palmetto Christian at Jefferson Davis

Richard Winn at Beaufort Academy

