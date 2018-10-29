SCISA Lowcountry football teams get playoff matchups

The SCISA high school football playoff brackets were released Monday and five Lowcountry teams are in the postseason, which begin Friday.
In Class 2A, second seed Hilton Head Christian will host Florence Christian. Hilton Head Prep, the top seed from Region 2, hosts Robert E. Lee while John Paul II is at Greenwood Christian. If HHP and John Paull both win, they meet in the semifinals.
In Class A, undefeated Thomas Heyward (10-0) hosts Thomas Sumter. The Rebels have outscored opponents, 447-104, this season. In 8-man, Beaufort Academy hosts Richard Winn. The Eagles are 7-2 in Mark Clifford’s first year and are averaging 54 points a game.
The Class A, 2A and 3A championships will be Nov. 17 at Benedict College. The 8-man championship is Nov. 16 at a neutral site.
SCISA Playoff Schedule
Class 3A
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Class 2A
Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian at Hilton Head Christian
Robert E. Lee at Hilton Head Prep
John Paul II at Greenwood Christian
Class A
Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Dillon Christian at Bethesda Academy
Thomas Sumter at Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy
8-man
Wardlaw Academy at Andrew Jackson
St. John’s at Clarendon Hall
Palmetto Christian at Jefferson Davis
Richard Winn at Beaufort Academy
