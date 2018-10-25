Jacksonville Jaguars activate former Whale Branch standout

Former Whale Branch standout Dee Delaney will be on the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster this week, the team announced Thursday.
Delaney was activated from the practice squad when linebacker Donald Payne was placed on the reserved/injured list. Jacksonville plays defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in London on Sunday.
Delaney was released by the Jaguars after the preseason but signed to their practice squad. He had six tackles and an interception in the preseason for Jacksonville.
Delaney will be one of three Lowcountry players on NFL active rosters joining Beaufort’s Ron Parker (Kansas City Chiefs) and Hilton Head Island’s Poona Ford (Seattle Seahawks). Parker has 37 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed this year. Ford has three tackles for Seattle.
Comments