Former Beaufort standout scores first NFL touchdown

Ron Parker finally got his first NFL touchdown Sunday.
The former Beaufort standout and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive back picked off Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton in the third quarter and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown.
It was Parker’s first touchdown in 96 career NFL games. Kansas City won the game, 45-10, to improve to 6-1 on the season.
“It’s pretty crazy, my daughter was actually asking me before the game why I don’t ever score touchdowns,” Parker told reporters following the game. “That one was for her.”
Parker finished the game with three tackles and a pass defensed. For the season, he has 37 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed.
Parker has 11 career interceptions since coming to the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Newberry College in 2011.
