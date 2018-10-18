Beaufort Academy repeats as SCISA Class A girls tennis champions

The Beaufort Academy girls’ tennis team repeated as SCISA Class A champions Wednesday.
The Eagles defeated Lowcountry Prep, 5-1, to claim its second straight title. Singles match winners included Jayda Scheper, Caroline Moss, Ansleigh Pingree, Leith Gray and Brycen Ambrose,
Beaufort Academy 5, Lowcountry Prep 1
Singles: Jayda Scheper (BA) def. Kaitlin Bellune, 6-3, 6-1; Riley Moore (LC) def. Mary Alden Cooper, 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Moss (BA) def. Reynolds Tiller, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5; Ansleigh Pingree (BA) def. Eileen Starnes, 6-1, 6-3; Leith Gray (BA) def. Trinity Tison, (7-5, 6-1); Brycen Ambrose (BA) def. Izzy Thurlow (6-0, 6-0)
Beaufort 5, Bluffton 1
Singles: McKenzie Daniel (BE) def. Lydia John 6-0, 6-0; Cypress Daniel (BE) def. Anastaysia Antsyferova 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Louw (BE) def. Rachael Richardson 6-4, 6-2; Elizabeth Holloway (BE) def. Olivia Boshaw 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Aydelette (BE) def. Natalie Rizzo 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Yakelin Castro/Erin Brandt (BLU) won by forfeit over Sophie McMullen/Grace Trask
CROSS COUNTRY
May River sweeps Region 8-3A titles
May River swept the Region 8-3A cross country meet Wednesday at Habersham Community.
On the girls’ side, Emma Peluso was first with a time of 20:52. The Sharks had four of the top-five finishers behind Peluso: Victoria Sosa (21:18), Gracyn Drury (23:17) and Anna Camden Shirley (23:56).
Battery Creek’s Gabrielle Huggins (23:35) was fourth.
On the boys’ side, May River had the top nine finishers led by Jaxon Beebe’s 17:34. The rest of the top five was Tristan Kaplan (18:06), Sean Hamby (18:17), Owen Andrews (18:18) and Mills Campbell (18:22).
VOLLEYBALL
SCISA state tournament begins Friday
The SCISA state volleyball tournament begins Friday in Myrtle Beach.
The tournament goes Friday and Saturday with the bracket winners in each class meeting next week for the state title matches. The Class A final will be Monday with Class 2A and 3A taking place Tuesday.
In Class A, defending state champion Beaufort Academy faces Holly Hill at 1:30 p.m. in a first-round match.
In Class 2A, Hilton Head Prep takes on Northside Christian and Hilton Head Christian faces Carolina Academy. Both matches at noon.
GIRLS GOLF
May River, Hilton Head Island ranked in latest poll
May River and Hilton Head Island are ranked in latest SC Girls Golf Coaches polls, released Thursday.
May River is No. 4 in Class A-3A poll while Hilton Head Island is 10th in Class 4A. Both teams will be competing in their classification state championships beginning Monday.
Class 5A: 1. Lexington; 2. Blythewood; 3. Boiling Springs; 4. St James; 5. Byrnes; 6. Ft Dorchester; 7. Wando; 8. Chapin; 9. Carolina Forest; T-10. Dorman; T-10. River Bluff
Class 4A: 1. Daniel; 2. Pickens; 3. A.C. Flora; 4. Myrtle Beach; 5. North Myrtle Beach; 6. Blue Ridge; 7. Greenville; 8. Hartsville; 9. Walhalla; 10. Hilton Head
Class A/2A/3A: 1. Oceanside Collegiate; 2. Gilbert; 3. Bishop England; 4. May River; 5. St Joseph’s; 6. Chesnee; 7. Christ Church; 8. Chapman; 9. Powdersville; 10. McBee
