Hilton Head Christian, Bluffton clinch region championships

Daniel Harrington threw three second-half touchdown passes as Hilton Head Christian won the SCISA Region 2-2A championship with a 31-20 win over John Paul II on Friday night.
Harrington, who moved to quarterback for an injured Hayden Shinn, threw for 221 yards. His 47-yard pass to JP Peduzzi with 2:10 sealed the victory.
Harrington also ran for 92 yards and a TD. Peduzzi finished with four catches for 92 yards.
Sam Summa threw a touchdown pass and ran one in for John Paul II, which will finish second in the region.
Bluffton 34, Colleton County 31
Lee Kirkland threw two TD passes in the second half to Shemar Sandgren as Bluffton clinched the Region 7-4A championship.
Colleton County, which trailed 34-23, scored on a hook-and-lateral play to Trakell Murray to cut it within 34-31 with two minutes left. But the Bobcats recovered the onside kick.
John Swinton and Kylan Simmons had TD runs for Bluffton.
Shykeim Chisholm had an 88-yard kickoff return for Colleton County.
May River 49, Battery Creek 7
May River clinched a home playoff game and will have a chance to play for its first region title after its win over Battery Creek.
The Sharks, one of 15 unbeaten teams left in state, travel to Wade Hampton next week for the Region 8-3A title.
Brandon Morales had 179 yards rushing and two touchdowns and quarterback Ahmad Green accounted for a pair of scores.
Terry Rivers also returned an interception for a score.
Thomas Heyward 49, Dorchester Academy 6
Thomas Heyward completed an unbeaten regular season with a win over Dorchester.
The Rebels will host a first-round playoff game Nov. 2.
Jake Masters threw for two touchdowns and ran for one while River Pender had a big night on the ground. Five different THA plyers ran for touchdowns.
Beaufort 33, Hilton Head Island 15
Beaufort used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Hilton Head and clinch a playoff spot.
The Eagles trailed 15-13 going into the fourth but took the lead on a James Dagin run to make it 19-15, nine seconds into the quarter.
Beaufort added two more touchdowns in the fourth. Reid Reichal caught three TD passes, two from quarterback Jeffrey Smyth and one from Tyler Haley.
Hilton Head Prep 44, Northwood Academy 27
Stone McDonald and Hunter Hopman had big nights in helping Hilton Head Prep.
McDonald was was 22-of-25 passing for 263 yards and three scores. He also ran for 102 yards and a TD. Hopman had a career-high 172 yards rushing and two touchdowns and also caught eight passes for 125 yards and a TD.
Carson King and Gage Hurlbut had TD catches.
Beaufort Academy 74, Palmetto Christian 34
DeShaun Epps had another big night as the Eagles put up a season-high in points.
It was the second time Beaufort Academy has scored more than 70 points in a game this season.
Epps had rushed for 308 yards and three scores and also caught a pass. Quarterback Dawson Coleman threw for three TDs, two to William Tumlin.
Jasean Lawson also ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to give BA a 14-0 lead.
