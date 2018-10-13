May River extends winning streak; Hilton Head Prep, Hilton Head Christian win close ones

May River continued its unbeaten season and defeated another county foe in the process.
Quarterback Ahmad Green and running back Brandon Morales each had two touchdown runs as the Sharks defeated Beaufort, 30-7, on Friday at the Shark Tank.
The Sharks are 4-0 against Beaufort County opponents. The Sharks can go for the season sweep next week against Battery Creek.
At 7-0, May River is one of four unbeaten teams left in Class 3A with the others Dillon, Chester and Chapman.
Beaufort took an early lead on a James Dagin touchdown run in the first quarter but it was all Sharks after that.
Morales had TD runs of 15 and 25 yards in the second quarter and the Sharks also had a safety to lead 16-7 at halftime. The running back finished with 185 yards rushing on the ground.
Green had a pair of 3-yard runs in the second half for May River.
Whale Branch 29, Allendale-Fairfax 7
Quarterback CJ Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for one and Irvin Mulligan ran for two touchdowns in Whale Branch’s victory.
Henry Tome added a field goal for the Warriors.
Brown’s TD pass went to Billy Jenkins, who got his first score of the season. Brown also had an interception on defense.
Whale Branch’s defense had three fumble recoveries.
Hilton Head Christian 15, Colleton Prep 13
Daniel Harrington had a pair of touchdowns and the Eagles stopped a potential game-tying two-point conversion for the victory.
Lukas O’Grady added a field goal for the Eagles, who moved to 5-2 and play John Paul II next week.
Harrington’s touchdowns came on an interception return and a scoring run.
Thomas Heyward 40, Bethesda Academy 0
Bobby Payne had two first-half touchdown runs as Thomas Heyward improved to 9-0 on the season.
Payne had runs of 40 and 66 yards and finished with 184 yards. Quarterback Jake Masters had a 6-yard run and also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Trey Pusha.
Pusha also had a TD run.
Hilton Head Prep 30, Dorchester Academy 22
Ezron Daily had the game-ending interception to seal Hilton Head Prep’s victory.
Hilton Head Prep trailed 16-14 going to the fourth-quarter but outscored Dorchester 16-6 in the final 12 minutes.
Hunter Hopman rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns and also caught two touchdown passes. He had four receptions for 42 yards.
Quarterback Stone McDonald was 10-of-17 for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Tommy Staffer caught five passes for 93 yards.
Beaufort Academy 60, Cathedral 6
Quarterback Dawson Coleman threw for two touchdowns and Ja’Sean Lawson ran for three scores in Beaufort Academy’s victory.
Lawson’s had TD runs of 1, 18 and 38 yards.
De’Shaun Epps added caught a 55-yard TD pass, ran for a score and set up a touchdown with a long punt return. Will Tumlin had a 45-yard TD catch from Coleman
Beaufort Academy led 54-6 at halftime.
Battery Creek 13, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Battery Creek had the game-winning touchdown with a minute left to defeat the Jaguars.
