Hilton Head Island football game moved to Saturday

Hilton Head Island’s home football game against Colleton County has been moved from Friday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. because of Hurricane Michael.
It is the region opener for the Seahawks. Here is the rest of the Lowcountry football schedule for this week:
Lowcountry football schedule
Friday
Beaufort at May River
Beaufort Academy at Cathedral
Bethesda Academy at Thomas Heyward
Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep
Ridgeland-Hardeeville ay Battery Creek
Whale Branch at Allendale-Fairfax
Saturday
Colleton County at Hilton Head Island
