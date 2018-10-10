High School Football

Hilton Head Island football game moved to Saturday

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 10, 2018 04:26 PM

Hilton Head Island’s home football game against Colleton County has been moved from Friday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. because of Hurricane Michael.

It is the region opener for the Seahawks. Here is the rest of the Lowcountry football schedule for this week:

Lowcountry football schedule

Friday

Beaufort at May River

Beaufort Academy at Cathedral

Bethesda Academy at Thomas Heyward

Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep

Ridgeland-Hardeeville ay Battery Creek

Whale Branch at Allendale-Fairfax

Saturday

Colleton County at Hilton Head Island

  Comments  