Bluffton bounces back against Beaufort, May River clinches winning season

Bluffton jumped out to a big lead and then held off a late Beaufort charge for the 28-14 win Friday in high school football action.
The Bobcats, who snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in Region 8-4A.
Quarterback Lee Kirkland threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns for Bluffton. Shamar Sandgren had caught three of the four touchdown passes and his 17-yard grab put the Bobcats up 28-0 in the fourth quarter.
James Dagin had Beaufort’s two scores, including a 92-yard kickoff return.
May River 41. Ridgeland-Hardeeville 7
May River clinched its first winning season in school history with a road win at Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
Quarterback Ahmad Green threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. Running back Brandon Morales had three rushing touchdowns for the Sharks, who scored all their points in the first half.
May River is 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play.
Thomas Heyward 42, Spartanburg Christian 7
Trey Pusha scored in three different ways as Thomas Heyward improved to 8-0 on the season.
Pusha returned the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and also threw one in the win.
Caleb Tufts had a defensive score and JR Patterson had a TD.
Hilton Head Christian 42, Orangeburg Prep 28
Hayden Shinn passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns for Hilton Head Christian.
Shinn was 24-of-30 in the air and also rushed for 87 yards. Daniel Harrington caught 13 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.
JP Peduzzi caught seven passes for 97 yards and two scores.
John Paul II 60, Northwood 19
The Warriors moved to 3-0 in region play with the blowout win.
Three different players had at least two touchdowns for John Paul II. Zach Doe had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Freddie Aiken rushed for 94 yards and two scores and Sam Summa threw two TDs.
Summa was 4-of-5 for 90 yards and also rushed for 27 yards and a score. Reco Anderson and Mark Knight had TD catches.
Bethesda Academy 29, Hilton Head Prep 20
Quarterback Stone McDonald had 225 total yards and three touchdowns in the loss for HHP.
McDonald also picked off two passes on defense.
McDonald had TD passes to Tommy Staffer and Ben Pellicci. Hunter Hopman had 134 all-purpose yards and also picked off a pass.
Battery Creek 41, Lake Marion 20
Battery Creek scored 35 points in the first quarter on its way to its first win of the season.
Tymell Grant had 107 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Lake Marion.
Andrew Jackson 40, Beaufort Academy 28
Andrew Jackson used a 24-point second quarter to run its winning streak to 43 games Friday night.
Andrew Jackson led 32-8 at halftime.
Deshaun Epps had three of BA’s four scores. Epps ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass.
Barnwell 49, Whale Branch 12
Jaheem Hazel had two touchdown catches in the loss for Whale Branch.
