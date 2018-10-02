May River remains in, Whale Branch drops out of latest statewide football rankings

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Byrnes
6. Berkeley
7. Sumter
8. Gaffney
9. Summerville
10. River Bluff
Receiving votes: Blythewood, West Florence.
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Greer
4. Myrtle Beach
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Daniel
7. Marlboro County
8. Westwood
9. Wren
10. Walhalla
Receiving votes: Eastside, Greenville, Belton-Honea Path, Brookland-Cayce, Lancaster.
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Woodruff
5. Camden
6. May River
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Gilbert
9. Wade Hampton (H)
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Pendleton, Southside, Broome, Union County.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
2. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Saluda
8. Hannah-Pamplico
9. Timberland
10. Landrum
Receiving votes: Andrews, Woodland, Whale Branch, Latta.
Class A
1. Lamar (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (4)
3. Lake View (1)
4. Dixie
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Baptist Hill
7. Hemingway
8. Timmonsville
9. C.E. Murray
10. St. John’s and Branchville (tie)
Receiving votes: Blackville Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Green Sea-Floyds.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.
Comments