May River remains in, Whale Branch drops out of latest statewide football rankings

By Lou Bezjak

October 02, 2018 03:14 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Dorman

3. Fort Dorchester

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Byrnes

6. Berkeley

7. Sumter

8. Gaffney

9. Summerville

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: Blythewood, West Florence.

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (14)

2. South Pointe

3. Greer

4. Myrtle Beach

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Daniel

7. Marlboro County

8. Westwood

9. Wren

10. Walhalla

Receiving votes: Eastside, Greenville, Belton-Honea Path, Brookland-Cayce, Lancaster.

Class 3A

1. Dillon (14)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. Woodruff

5. Camden

6. May River

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Gilbert

9. Wade Hampton (H)

10. Aynor

Receiving votes: Pendleton, Southside, Broome, Union County.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

2. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Ninety-Six

6. Southside Christian

7. Saluda

8. Hannah-Pamplico

9. Timberland

10. Landrum

Receiving votes: Andrews, Woodland, Whale Branch, Latta.

Class A

1. Lamar (9)

2. Wagener-Salley (4)

3. Lake View (1)

4. Dixie

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Baptist Hill

7. Hemingway

8. Timmonsville

9. C.E. Murray

10. St. John’s and Branchville (tie)

Receiving votes: Blackville Hilda, Denmark-Olar, Green Sea-Floyds.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.

