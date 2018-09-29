May River rolls past Lake Marion; John Paul II, Hilton Head Christian pick up wins

After a three-week layoff, May River picked up right where it left off in continuing the best start of school history.
The Sharks scored all of their points in the first half in the 50-0 homecoming win over Lake Marion on Friday.
It was second straight game May River scored 50 points in a game. The Sharks scored 55 the last time out in the win over Hilton Head Island on Sept. 7.
Quarterbacks Ahmad Green and Joseph Tapscott each threw for a score and ran for one. Running back Brandon Morales had a TD run.
John Paul II 28, Orangeburg Prep 27
John Paul II’s gamble paid off Friday against Orangeburg Prep.
Trailing 27-21 and facing fourth-and-three on its own 35, Sam Summa threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Rashad Battiste and Ben Richardson hit the extra point with 2:09 left.
Orangeburg had a chance to win it but couldn’t get it across midfield.
JP II’s Zach Doe ran for 175 yards and a TD while Freddie Akins had 59 yards and a TD. Melik Frost rushed for 85 yards and tied for team lead with 12 tackles. Adrian Skipper also had 12 tackles and a sack.
Battiste blocked an extra point after OP took a 27-21 lead with 6:50 left.
Thomas Heyward 42, Northside Christian 0
The Rebels ran their record to 7-0 with a road win over Northside, which is in its first year of 11-man football.
JR Patterson scored twice while Jake Masters, Bobby Payne and Branden Davis each had TD runs. THA is averaging 45 points a game this season.
Hilton Head Christian 56, Northwood Academy 9
Hayden Shinn threw four touchdowns as HHCA rolled to its third win of the season.
Daniel Harrington caught one of Shinn’s TD passes and finished with three total TDs.
Beaufort Academy 71, St. John’s 42
De’Shaun Epps ran for six touchdowns and picked off two passes in Beaufort Academy’s win.
Five of Epps’ touchdowns were of 35 yards or more, including an 85-yarder. Jasean Lawson had two TD runs including a 25-yarder to give Beaufort a 49-42 lead.
Valdosta (Ga.) 57, Beaufort 20
Valdosta scored on its first four possessions on its way to the win over Beaufort.
Quarterback Tate Rodemaker threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, ran for one for Valdosta. Rajaez Mosley added two TD runs.
Harrison Hines had two TD catches for Beaufort, which has dropped three straight after 3-0 start.
Richmond Hill (Ga.) 52, Bluffton 6
Jalen Rouse had two touchdown runs and Richmond scored on its first three possessions to beat Bluffton.
Jamal Polite ran for a TD and caught one from quarterback Luke Carter.
Bluffton’s only score came on Rakim White’s kickoff return.
New Hampstead (Ga.) 39 Hilton Head Island 6
Dontre Wallace had four touchdowns in New Hampstead’s win.
Woodland 27, Whale Branch 13
Whale Branch couldn’t capitalize on its strong start in losing its region opener.
The Warriors led 13-0 before Woodland scored the final 27 points. Woodland’s Taurean Singletary had two TD runs.
WB’s CJ Brown threw for a TD and ran for one.
Carolina Academy 50, Hilton Head Prep 28
Tyson Brand rushed for 87 yards and three TDs and Carolina Academy scored all of its points in the first half.
Hunter Hopman had 101 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for Hilton Head Prep.
