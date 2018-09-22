John Paul II wins last-second thriller; Hilton Head Island, Thomas Heyward roll to big wins

Ben Richardson delivered when John Paul II needed him the most.
Richardson hit a 22-yard field as time expired to give the Warriors a thrilling 32-29 win over Hilton Head Prep on Friday.
John Paul II got the ball with 11 seconds left after HHP tied it at 29. Sam Summa hit Rashad Battiste on a 60-yard pass to set up Richardson’s game-winner a play later.
Summa finished with 143 yards in the air. Zach Doe led the Warriors with 137 yards and a TD. Malik Frost ran for 87 yards and scored twice. Frost led the team with 13 tackles, including four loss.
HHP quarterback Stone McDonald accounted for 288 yards of offense and two touchdowns. McDonald’s 35-yard pass to Hunter Hopman got the Dolphins within 29-27 with 11 seconds left. McDonald converted on two-point conversion tie it at 29.
Hopman finished with 258 all-purpose yards, including a 95-yard kickoff return.
Hilton Head Island 55, Christ Church 20
The Seahawks got a strong night from their passing game in the win over the Cavaliers.
Quarterback Gaston Moore was 12-of-16 for 337 yards and five touchdowns for Hilton Head. Diante Richard had six catches for 172 yards and two TDs and Jeff Gordon hauled in passes for 155 yards and three scores.
Will Frith added 179 yards rushing and two scores. It was Hilton Head’s highest scoring output since putting up 53 last year against Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
Whale Branch 44, Phillip Simmons 6
Wofford commit Irvin Mulligan ran for five touchdowns and also picked off a pass as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on season.
Chris Lyons added a defensive touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone and Jadon Grant had a touchdown.
Thomas Heyward 51, Northwood 3
The Rebels scored 30 points in the first quarter to run their record to 6-0 on the season.
Six different players scored touchdowns in the game – Jake Masters, River Pender, Bobby Payne, JR Patterson, CJ Cleland and Trey Pusha.
Beaufort Academy 60, Faith Ridge Christian 14
SCISA 8-Man Player of Year Deshaun Epps rushed for five touchdowns in the Eagles’ victory.
Epps had runs of 95 and 50 yards. Edward McCormick had two touchdowns and Jesean Lawson capped the scoring off for BA with a TD run.
BA is 3-1 on the season.
Hilton Head Christian 48, Dorchester Academy 14
Quarterback Hayden Shinn threw for four TDs, two to Daniel Harrington in HHCA’s victory.
Harrington also rushed for a score and returned a punt for a TD.
Blythewood 42, Beaufort 6
Blythewood spoiled first-year Beaufort coach DeVonte Holloman’s return to the Columbia area.
Holloman was a three-starter for South Carolina and making his first trip back to area as head coach.
Brandon Edwards rushed for 184 yards and a three touchdowns for Blythewood.
Two of Edwards’ TD runs were more than 50 yards, including a 94-yard run in the third quarter to put the Bengals up 35-0. All of Blythewood’s scoring drives were four plays or less.
Beaufort quarterback Jeffrey Smith had 165 total yards and a TD pass.
Sumter 56, Bluffton 7
Quarterbacks Hayden Vasquez and Ontra Harvin combined for five touchdown passes in Sumter’s win over the Bobcats.
Sumter, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, racked up 470 yards of offense and held the Bobcats to 107 including minus-23 on the ground. Running back Jonathan Henry had 167 yards and a TD for Sumter.
