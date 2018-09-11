May River, Whale Branch remain in latest SC High School football polls

S.C. Prep Media Football Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Hillcrest
7. Berkeley
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: West Florence
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Westwood
8. Greenville
9. Daniel
10. Marlboro County
Receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, Lancaster, Brookland-Cayce, North Augusta.
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Gilbert
5. Woodruff
6. Wade Hampton (H)
7. Strom Thurmond
8. May River
9. Camden
10. Broome
Receiving votes: Aynor, Pendleton, Union County, Newberry.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. Ninety Six
7. Southside Christian
8. Whale Branch
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Fox Creek, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Woodland.
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Lake View
4. Dixie
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Timmonsville
7. St. John’s
8. CE Murray
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. Baptist Hill
Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Hemingway, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Ian Guerin; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
