May River, Whale Branch remain in latest SC High School football polls

By Lou Bezjak

September 11, 2018 05:35 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Hillcrest

7. Berkeley

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: West Florence

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (14)

2. South Pointe

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Greer

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Westwood

8. Greenville

9. Daniel

10. Marlboro County

Receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, Lancaster, Brookland-Cayce, North Augusta.

Class 3A

1. Dillon (14)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. Gilbert

5. Woodruff

6. Wade Hampton (H)

7. Strom Thurmond

8. May River

9. Camden

10. Broome

Receiving votes: Aynor, Pendleton, Union County, Newberry.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. Ninety Six

7. Southside Christian

8. Whale Branch

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Fox Creek, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Woodland.

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Lake View

4. Dixie

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Timmonsville

7. St. John’s

8. CE Murray

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Baptist Hill

Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Hemingway, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Ian Guerin; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

