Beaufort’s Parker shines in season opener with Kansas City Chiefs

Ron Parker made a big impact in his return to Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The former Beaufort standout had eight tackles and an interception in the 38-28 win over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday.
Parker’s interception came with the Chargers driving in the third quarter and he returned it 41 yards to the San Diego 41-yard line.
“Ron Parker comes in and he comes out with all those tackles,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Parker. “Our special teams did a nice job and they played hard.”
Parker was signed by the Chiefs on Sept. 1 after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent five seasons in KC before signing with Atlanta Falcons.
Hilton Head Island’s Poona Ford was inactive Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks in their game against Denver.
