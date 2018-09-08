May River’s hot start continues; Bluffton wins thriller

May River continued its best start in school history and blew out another county foe in the process.
Brandon Morales ran for four touchdowns as the Sharks defeated Hilton Head Island, 55-11, on Friday night in high school football action. May River improves to 4-0, while the Seahawks fall to 3-1.
May River quarterback Ahmad Green threw for a TD and also ran for a score. Travis Polite-Grant added a 31-yard TD run for the Sharks.
Hilton Head’s lone score came on a 42-yard pass from Gaston Moore to Diante Richard.
Bluffton 16, Hanahan 14
Hunter Hayes kicked three field goals, including a 32-yarder on the final play of the game to give the Bobcats a thrilling victory.
Bluffton is 2-2 on the season.
Kylen Simmons had the Bobcats’ lone TD to give Bluffton a 10-7 lead in the third quarter. After Hanahan fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Hayes gave Bluffton a 13-7 lead with his second field goal.
Whale Branch 37. Ridgeland-Hardeeville 26
Wofford commit Irvin Mulligan scored three touchdowns, including a 60-yard run in Whale Branch’s victory.
Jadon Grant and C.J. Brown also scored TDs for the Warriors.
Marion Smalls picked off three passes, including one on the final play of the game.
Woodland 58, Battery Creek 7
Woodland scored 26 points in the second quarter in the win over the Dolphins.
John Paul II 35, Carolina Academy 20
Zach Doe turned in another big performance as the Warriors handed the Bobcats their first loss of the year.
Doe rushed for 225 yards and four TDs and also caught three passes for 17 yards.
John Paul (2-2) led 21-20 going into the fourth quarter but scored two TDs in seven seconds to lead 35-20. Freddie Aiken had a 1-yard run. Then after Carolina fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Doe scored on a 2—yard run.
Wayne County (Ga.) 31, Beaufort 7
The Eagles (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Jeffrey Smyth’s TD pass to Will Winburn in the second quarter accounted for Beaufort’s only score of the game.
Thomas Heyward 62, Hilton Head Prep 6
THA scored on its first four possessions in the win over HHP.
JR Patterson had three scores and quarterback River Pender had two for the Rebels. Bruzza Prusha also scored on a TD run for Thomas Heyward.
HHP’s lone score came on a TD pass from Stone McDonald to Tommy Staffer.
Hilton Head Christian 33, Bethesda 14
Hayden Shinn threw for three touchdowns as the Eagles won their first game of the year.
Two of Shinn’s TDs went to Daniel Harrington, who also had a rushing touchdown.
Beaufort Academy 68, Richard Winn 28
Beaufort got its second straight lopsided victory with a win over RW.
De’Shaun Epps had six rushing touchdowns and Dawson Coleman tossed four scores. The Eagles have scored 126 points in their last two games.
