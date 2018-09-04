The May River High School football team poses for photo at WHHI Television Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
High School Football

May River enters SC high school football rankings for first time in school history

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 04, 2018 03:27 PM

The latest South Carolina Prep Media Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Hillcrest

7. Berkeley

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: West Florence, Greenwood, Lexington and Spartanburg.

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (15)

2. South Pointe

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. Greer

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Westwood

8. Greenville

9. North Augusta

10. Daniel

Receiving votes: Eastside, Brookland-Cayce, Marlboro County, Beaufort, Wren, Lakewood

Class 3A

1. Dillon (15)

2. (tie) Chapman

Chester

4. Gilbert

5. Woodruff

6. Wade Hampton (H)

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Broome

9. May River

10. Camden

Receiving votes: Aynor, Academic Magnet, Palmetto, Newberry, Indian Land, Hanahan, Seneca, Chesnee

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. Ninety Six

7. Southside Christian

8. Hannah-Pamplico

9. Whale Branch

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Silver Bluff, Batesburg-Leesville, Fox Creek, Landrum, Chesterfield, Woodland, Latta and Gray Collegiate.

Class A

1. Lamar (15)

2. Lake View

3. Wagener-Salley

4. CE Murray

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Dixie

7. Timmonsville

8. Hemingway

9. St. John’s

10. Blackville-Hilda

Receiving votes: Great Falls, Denmark-Olar, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Green Sea–Floyds and Baptist Hill.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.

