May River enters SC high school football rankings for first time in school history

The latest South Carolina Prep Media Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Hillcrest
7. Berkeley
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: West Florence, Greenwood, Lexington and Spartanburg.
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (15)
2. South Pointe
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. Greer
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Westwood
8. Greenville
9. North Augusta
10. Daniel
Receiving votes: Eastside, Brookland-Cayce, Marlboro County, Beaufort, Wren, Lakewood
Class 3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. (tie) Chapman
Chester
4. Gilbert
5. Woodruff
6. Wade Hampton (H)
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Broome
9. May River
10. Camden
Receiving votes: Aynor, Academic Magnet, Palmetto, Newberry, Indian Land, Hanahan, Seneca, Chesnee
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. Ninety Six
7. Southside Christian
8. Hannah-Pamplico
9. Whale Branch
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Silver Bluff, Batesburg-Leesville, Fox Creek, Landrum, Chesterfield, Woodland, Latta and Gray Collegiate.
Class A
1. Lamar (15)
2. Lake View
3. Wagener-Salley
4. CE Murray
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Dixie
7. Timmonsville
8. Hemingway
9. St. John’s
10. Blackville-Hilda
Receiving votes: Great Falls, Denmark-Olar, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Green Sea–Floyds and Baptist Hill.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.
