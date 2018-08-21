Whale Branch moves up in SC high school football poll

SC Prep Media Football Poll
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Spartanburg
7. Spring Valley
8. Hillcrest
9. Berkeley
10. Byrnes
Receiving votes: Summerville, Greenwood, Sumter, Westside, Boiling Springs, West Florence, Clover.
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (14)
2. Hartsville (1)
3. Belton-Honea Path
4. Myrtle Beach
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Greer
7. Greenville
8. Westwood
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. North Augusta
Receiving votes: Eastside, South Aiken, Wren, York, Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. Gilbert
3. Chester
4. Chapman
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Broome
7. Newberry
8. Seneca
9. Emerald
10. Wade Hampton (H)
Receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw, Fairfield Central, Union County, Camden, Manning
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Southside Christian
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Timberland
8. Whale Branch
9. Saluda
10. Blacksburg
Receiving votes: Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Ninety Six, Chesterfield, Latta, Lee Central, Gray Collegiate, Andrews.
Class A
1. Lamar (16)
2. C.E. Murray
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Lake View
5. Wagener-Salley
6. Dixie
7. Williston-Elko
8. Hemingway
9. Baptist Hill
10. Green Sea–Floyds
Receiving votes: St. John’s, Blackville-Hilda, Timmonsville, McCormick.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The (Rock Hill) Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
