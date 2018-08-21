High School Football

Whale Branch moves up in SC high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

August 21, 2018 03:13 PM

SC Prep Media Football Poll

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Spartanburg

7. Spring Valley

8. Hillcrest

9. Berkeley

10. Byrnes

Receiving votes: Summerville, Greenwood, Sumter, Westside, Boiling Springs, West Florence, Clover.

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (14)

2. Hartsville (1)

3. Belton-Honea Path

4. Myrtle Beach

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Greer

7. Greenville

8. Westwood

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. North Augusta

Receiving votes: Eastside, South Aiken, Wren, York, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Dillon (15)

2. Gilbert

3. Chester

4. Chapman

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Broome

7. Newberry

8. Seneca

9. Emerald

10. Wade Hampton (H)

Receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw, Fairfield Central, Union County, Camden, Manning

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Southside Christian

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Timberland

8. Whale Branch

9. Saluda

10. Blacksburg

Receiving votes: Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Ninety Six, Chesterfield, Latta, Lee Central, Gray Collegiate, Andrews.

Class A

1. Lamar (16)

2. C.E. Murray

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Lake View

5. Wagener-Salley

6. Dixie

7. Williston-Elko

8. Hemingway

9. Baptist Hill

10. Green Sea–Floyds

Receiving votes: St. John’s, Blackville-Hilda, Timmonsville, McCormick.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The (Rock Hill) Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

