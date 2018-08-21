Ridgeland-Hardeeville wins delayed opener in Lampkin’s debut

It took a couple extra days but Ridgeland-Hardeeville won its season opener.
The Jaguars scored a pair of second-half touchdowns and shut out Woodland in the final two quarters for the 27-14 win Monday night in the debut of coach Will Lampkin. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of weather.
Mar’Quese Grant ran for two touchdowns, including one in the third quarter to put the Jaguars up 20-14. Quarterback Ronald Zimmerman ran for a score and threw a 65-yard TD pass to Jertaveon Smalls in the first half.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville is at Estill on Friday.
