Holloman wins opener at Beaufort, Hilton Head Island gets emotional win for head coach

The DeVonte Holloman era at Beaufort started with a victory.
James Dagin accounted for three touchdowns as Beaufort defeated A.C. Flora, 35-21, on Friday night.
The game was tied at 14 going into the fourth quarter but Dagin gave the Eagles the lead with a TD run with 10:56 left.
A.C. Flora, which is coached by former Battery Creek standout Collin Drafts, tied it up by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.
But Beaufort responded with a special teams score. Peyton Langford returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown to make it 28-21. Dagin scored his third TD with 3:28 left to put Beaufort up 35-21.
Hilton Head Island 43, Savannah (Ga.) 14
Hilton Head Island coach BJ Payne capped an emotional week with his team winning its season opener.
Payne’s mother died earlier this week and the funeral was Friday. Payne’s mother’s initials “AP” were placed at the 43-yard line for the game.
Gaston Moore had three TD passes and Sterling White caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a touchdown.
May River 34, Memorial Day (Ga.) 6
Ahmad Green threw two touchdowns to Jack Hegan as May River won its season opener for the first time in school history.
Running back Brandon Morales ran for a TD and also caught a TD pass for the Sharks.
Hilton Head Prep 45, Northside Christian 0
Stone McDonald threw for 183 yards, rushed for 118 and accounted for five TDs for Hilton Head Prep.
Hunter Hopman caught five passes for 63 yards and a TD and also returned a 65-yard punt for a TD. Tommy Staffer pulled down five catches for 95 yards and a TD.
Thomas Heyward 33, Hilton Head Christian 21
Thomas Heyward picked up its second win in less than a week and moved to 2-0 on the season.
Trey Pusha scored three touchdowns and the Rebels held HHCA to minus-22 yards rushing and picked off four passes.
Hayden Shinn threw for 271 yards and three scores in the loss. Brennen Studencs had five catches for 104 yards and Daniel Harrington had four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Whale Branch 31, Battery Creek 9
Irvin Mulligan ran for two touchdowns as the Warriors rolled in their season opener.
Whale Branch led 6-3 at halftime.
Jaheem and Dee Hazel each added scores for Whale Branch.
Screven County (Ga.) 31, Bluffton 30
Bluffton’s rally came up short in a rain-delayed season opener.
The Bobcats were down 24-7 early in the third quarter but got within 31-30 on a touchdown in the fourth quarter. But Bluffton couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion.
Quarterback Lee Kirkland threw for three touchdowns in the loss, two to Rakim White.
The game was delayed by more than an hour because of lightning.
Cardinal Newman 16, John Paul II 14
AJ DePalma hit John Javis with a 51-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinals the road win.
DePalma threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Cowan caught three passes for 94 yards and a TD.
Zach Doe accounted for both of JPII’s scores with runs of 80 and 52 yards. His 52-yard run gave John Paul a 14-7 lead in the third quarter.
Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeeville (ppd.)
The game was postponed because of weather and will be made up Monday at 6 p.m.
Comments