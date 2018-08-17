High school football returns to the Lowcountry on Friday night.
High school football returns to the Lowcountry on Friday night. Delayna Earley Island Packet file photo
High school football returns to the Lowcountry on Friday night. Delayna Earley Island Packet file photo

High School Football

Live scores from tonight’s Lowcountry high school football games

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

August 17, 2018 07:00 PM

Find live local high school football coverage for all Beaufort and Hilton Head Island are a games including up-to-the-minute scores, schedules and more as the 2018 season gets underway Friday night.

A.C. Flora at Beaufort, 8 p.m.

Battery Creek at Whale Branch

Bluffton at Screven County (Ga.)

Cardinal Newman at John Paul II

Memorial Day at May River

Northside Christian at Hilton Head Prep, 5 p.m.

Savannah (Ga.) at Hilton Head Island

Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian

Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeville, 8 p.m.

  Comments  