Lowcountry football story lines to watch as season kicks off

Here are the biggest story lines for each Lowcountry high school football team for the upcoming season
Hilton Head Island’s White looks to build on last season
Hilton Head Island receiver Sterling White had a breakout year last season and looks to add to it this season. White caught 54 passes for 840 yards and also ran for 305 yards last year.
HHI also has talent on defense coming back in defensive back Christian Miller and hopes to make it back to the playoffs.
Holloman era begins at Beaufort
Former South Carolina standout DeVonte Holloman takes over the Beaufort program, replacing Mark Clifford.
Holloman has brought a lot of energy and excitement to the program, but will it translate to wins on the field? Beaufort returns 10 starters, including quarterback Jeffrey Smyth, linebacker Will Kelley and defensive tackle Chase Guynup.
Bluffton has lot of holes to fill in Haupt’s second year
Bluffton went 7-4 in John Haupt’s first season, but lost 23 seniors, including five offensive linemen, quarterback Hunter Eldridge and Shrine Bowl receiver Jermaine Patterson.
Speaking at last week’s WHHI Television Media Day, Haupt is confident in the players coming back. Jamar Sandgren, who missed most of last season with an injury, and John Swinton should be big weapons for new quarterback Lee Kirkland.
May River tries to turn corner
May River coach Rodney Summers preached ‘Leave no doubt’ to his team heading into his third season with the Sharks.
Summers felt his team left a lot on the field last season and hopes to rectify that as May River eyes its first winning season. The Sharks return 15 starters from last year, including four on the offensive line and quarterback Ahmad Green.
Battery Creek building on playoff appearance
Battery Creek made the playoffs in Walt Wilson’s first year and is looking for its first winning season in five years.
The Dolphins have 15 starters back, including quarterback Jordan Gwyn and defensive lineman Myles Middleton.
Lampkin brings old-school approach to Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Will Lampkin is back at Ridgeland-Hardeeville, this time as head coach. He was defensive coordinator with the Jaguars in 2010 before taking a head coaching job at Darlington.
The Jaguars have a strong nucleus back, including receiver Ronald Zimmerman, running back Marquez Grant and quarterback Jertaveon Smalls.
Will Whale Branch live up to preseason billing?
Whale Branch is the only Lowcountry team in the preseason SC Prep Media Poll. The Warriors were ranked 10th in Class 2A.
Whale Branch returns 15 starters from its region title team, including Wofford commits Irvin Mulligan and Jaheem Hazel and linebacker Jaheim Fripp.
SCISA
John Paul II moving up in SCISA ranks
John Paul II went 6-5 and made the SCISA Class A playoffs last season, but will move to SCISA 2A this year.
The Golden Warriors return one of the area’s top players in running back Zach Doe, who rushed for 1,918 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Doe will have help with transfer Freddie Aiken, and John Paul II has 14 starters back from last year.
Harrington moves to running back for HHCA
Hilton Head Christian went 5-4 in Ron Puduzzi’s first year and has 14 players back from that squad.
Daniel Harrington is back and making the move to running back from quarterback. Transfer Hayden Shinn takes over at quarterback and his top two targets figure to be JP Peduzzi, and Brennen Studenc.
Hilton Head Prep tries to bounce back
After a 1-9, injury-filled season last year, Hilton Head Prep eyes better things in 2018.
The Dolphins got 16 starters back, including quarterback Stone McDonald and running back John Hopman.
Experienced group has THA hoping for state title run
Thomas Heyward got its season off to a winning start with a 49-28 victory over Brookhaven (Miss.) in Alabama last weekend.
The Rebels have high hopes for this season after coming one game from the SCISA Class A title game. THA returns 15 starters, including leading rusher JR Patterson.
Clifford back on sidelines at Beaufort Academy
Former Beaufort coach Mark Clifford takes over the 8-man program that went 5-6 last year and won its first playoff game.
Clifford turned things around quickly at Beaufort and will try to keep Eagles’ momentum as they move toward 11-man football in the future.
-----------------------------
Schedule
Friday
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
A.C. Flora at Beaufort, 8 p.m.
Battery Creek at Whale Branch
Bluffton at Screven County (Ga.)
Cardinal Newman at John Paul II
Memorial Day at May River
Northside Christian at Hilton Head Prep, 5 p.m.
Savannah (Ga.) at Hilton Head Island
Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian
Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeville
