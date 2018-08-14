Whale Branch High School football team poses for photo at WHHI Television Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
High School Football

Whale Branch ranked in preseason S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

August 14, 2018 03:50 PM

S.C. Prep Media Preseason Football Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Spartanburg

7. Spring Valley

8. (tie) Hillcrest

Summerville

10. Berkeley

Also receiving votes: Byrnes, Greenwood, Sumter, Northwestern, Westside, Boiling Springs, Chapin.

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (12)

2. Hartsville (3)

3. Greer

4. (tie) Belton-Honea Path

Myrtle Beach

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Greenville

8. Westwood

9. South Aiken

10. York

Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Brookland-Cayce, Eastside, Ridge View, Wren

Class 3A

1. Dillon (15)

2. Emerald

3. Gilbert

4. Chester

5. Chapman

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Newberry

8. Broome

9. Seneca

10. Fairfield Central

Also receiving votes: Bishop England, Wade Hampton (H), Union County, Cheraw, Chesnee

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. Timberland

7. Southside Christian

8. (tie) Batesburg-Leesville

Lee Central

10. Whale Branch

Also receiving votes: Latta, Gray Collegiate, Chesterfield, Blacksburg, Central, Calhoun County, Woodland, Hannah-Pamplico, Buford, Andrews

Class A

1. Lamar (15)

2. Lake View

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Williston-Elko

5. Hemingway

6. C.E. Murray

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Dixie

10. McCormick

Also receiving votes: Green Sea–Floyds, Scott’s Branch, Cross, St. John’s, Timmonsville, McBee, Blackville-Hilda

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

