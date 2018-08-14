Whale Branch ranked in preseason S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

S.C. Prep Media Preseason Football Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Spartanburg
7. Spring Valley
8. (tie) Hillcrest
Summerville
10. Berkeley
Also receiving votes: Byrnes, Greenwood, Sumter, Northwestern, Westside, Boiling Springs, Chapin.
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (12)
2. Hartsville (3)
3. Greer
4. (tie) Belton-Honea Path
Myrtle Beach
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Greenville
8. Westwood
9. South Aiken
10. York
Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Brookland-Cayce, Eastside, Ridge View, Wren
Class 3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. Emerald
3. Gilbert
4. Chester
5. Chapman
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Newberry
8. Broome
9. Seneca
10. Fairfield Central
Also receiving votes: Bishop England, Wade Hampton (H), Union County, Cheraw, Chesnee
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. Timberland
7. Southside Christian
8. (tie) Batesburg-Leesville
Lee Central
10. Whale Branch
Also receiving votes: Latta, Gray Collegiate, Chesterfield, Blacksburg, Central, Calhoun County, Woodland, Hannah-Pamplico, Buford, Andrews
Class A
1. Lamar (15)
2. Lake View
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Williston-Elko
5. Hemingway
6. C.E. Murray
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Dixie
10. McCormick
Also receiving votes: Green Sea–Floyds, Scott’s Branch, Cross, St. John’s, Timmonsville, McBee, Blackville-Hilda
