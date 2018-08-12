Thomas Heyward football wins season opener in Alabama

Thomas Heyward got a jump on the high school football season and came out with a win at the Southeastern Commission of Independent Schools Football Kickoff.
The Rebels, last year’s SCISA Class A runner-up, defeated Brookhaven (Miss.), 49-28, on Saturday at the Cramerton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
The SECIS involves schools from South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. THA and SCISA 3A Laurence Manning were two teams from SC in the event.
Jake Masters and Trey Pusha each ran for two touchdowns. Bobby Payne returned an interception for a score and ran for a touchdown.
THA has a short turnaround and travels to Hilton Head Christian on Friday
