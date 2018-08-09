Lowcountry high school football teams ready for start of new season

In his previous stop at Westwood, in his third season, Rodney Summers’ team made a big jump. He is hoping for the same at May River.
At Westwood, Summers had a program that went from 2-8 in its first year to 10-2 by year three. May River is coming off a 2-8 season in year two of the program, but almost upset Timberland, 12-10, in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Sharks return 15 starters from last year, including four on the offensive line and quarterback Ahmad Green.
“The first year, we took a lot of lumps, but last year, we competed but still left the field with a little bit of doubt,” Summers said. “This year, we want to leave the field with no doubt and win some games. They are hungry, and I’m looking forward to year three.”
Summers and the rest of the Lowcountry coaches and players gathered Thursday for WHHI Television Media Day. The station will carry nine games beginning with Thomas Heyward and Hilton Head Christian on Aug. 17 and ending with the Bridge Bowl between Bluffton and Hilton Head Island on Oct. 26.
Bluffton went 8-4 in John Haupt’s first season but must replace 23 seniors, including five offensive linemen, quarterback Hunter Eldridge and Shrine Bowl receiver Jermaine Patterson. The Bobcats have plenty of talent returning at skill positions with running back John Swinton and receiver Jamar Sandgren, who missed most of last season with a leg injury. Lee Kirkland is moving from tight end to quarterback.
“The blueprint was laid down last year on my expectations,” Haupt said. “They know if they are late to practice or tardy to class what will happen. But they know if they do what they are supposed to do, they will get opportunities to be recognized around the state and opportunities to go to college.”
Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Beaufort are part of the four-team Region 7-4A. It is the only four-team region in the state. Haupt and Hilton Head Island coach BJ Payne said that made scheduling a little more challenging.
“We added two Georgia teams this year in non-region, and we got a bye right before region, which is something I wanted to do,” Payne said.
Beaufort has a new coach in DeVonte Holloman, the former South Carolina standout and Dallas Cowboys linebacker. Holloman was the team’s defensive coordinator last season and said it has been a quick learning curve as head coach.
Holloman has had his players up early for 7:30 a.m. practices to beat the heat.
“The players and parents have helped me out a lot,” Holloman said. “They are taking the trip with me; and I’m learning on the fly and something new every day. The kids are working hard, and I want to see the payoff.”
Ridgeland-Hardeeville has a new coach in Will Lampkin, who took over when Thomas Balkcom left to take a job at Georgia Tech. R-H is moving up to Class 3A and will be in the same region with Battery Creek and May River.
In 2A, Whale Branch went 6-5 last season and has pair of Wofford commits in Irvin Mulligan and Jaheem Hazel.
In SCISA, Thomas Heyward returns 27 players and were a game away from playing for the Class A championship. Hilton Head Christian looks to build on a 5-5 season, while Hilton Head Prep hopes to bounce back from a 1-9 campaign last season.
John Paul II returns talented running back Zach Doe, who rushed for 1,918 yards last year and 25 touchdowns. He has a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina and plenty of interest from Division I schools.
Former Beaufort coach Mark Clifford has taken over the Beaufort Academy program, which went 5-5 in SCISA 8-man last season.
