Hilton Head Island boys on to state semifinals. HHCA girls win away from third title

Hilton Head’s Alex Smith (0) dribbles during Thursday’s Class 4A playoff game against Myrtle Beach on Feb. 25. Hilton Head Island Athletics Photo

Hilton Head Island championship hopes stayed alive Thursday night.

HHI used a strong second-half performance to defeat Myrtle Beach, 60-43, in the Class 4A Lower State boys basketball playoffs.

Hilton Head will face Hartsville for the Class 4A Lower State championship on Monday at a site to be determined. Hartsville defeated Aiken, 47-42.

It is the Hilton Head Island’s first appearance in the final four in 40 years. The winner of Monday’s game advances to the state championship game March 6 at noon at USC Aiken.

Hilton Head trailed 25-24 at halftime but outscored Myrtle Beach, 14-4, in the third to lead 38-29.

Hilton Head’s defense has held its last four opponents under 46 points in four straight games.

Girls Basketball

Hilton Head Christian 65, Orangeburg Prep 35

Hilton Head Christian moved one win away from its third straight SCISA 2A championship with a win Thursday at the Sumter Civic Center.

HHCA will play Palmetto Christian, 50-49, winners over Beaufort Academy in the championship Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

Devon Yarde had 18 points and Skyler Smith had 12 to lead the Eagles.