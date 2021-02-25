Roundup: Area players picked for SCISA Region 4-2A teams

South Carolina basketball tglantz@thestate.com

Hilton Head Christian placed four on the SCISA Region 4-2A team, released this week.

The Eagles’ Dior Shelton was named Region 4-2A Player of the Year and was joined on the first team with Molly Smith, Abby Peduzzi, and Devon Yarde. Beaufort Academy’s Mik’ala Washington rounded out the first team.

HHCA’s Kenny Conroy was named region’s Coach of the Year. The Eagles are 20-1 on the season and played in the SCISA 2A semifinals on Thursday.

The second team was HHCA’s Mary Yanker and Skylar Smith, Beaufort Academy’s Tahleea Heyward, Hilton Head Prep’s Ella Clark, and John Paul II’s Maddie Heathcott.

JPII’s Taylor Michael and Bella Termini, HHP’s Emma Moore and BA’s Shanese Bostick were honorable mention selections.

SCISA Region 4-2A boys selections

John Paul II’s Mac Tamminen was SCISA 4-2A Co-Coach of the Year as the region handed out its postseason awards this week.

Tamminen was Co-Coach of the Year with Bethesda’s Clevan Thompson. BA’s Donte Dorman was Player of Year. The rest of SCISA 4-2A first team was Hilton Head Prep JJ Hayes, Beaufort Academy’s Ben VanHise, John Paul II’s Mark Knight, Bethesda’s Antjuan McKay and Colleton Prep’s Melvin Teal,

The second team was Hilton Head Christian’s JP Peduzzi and Isiah Anderson, Beaufort Academy’s Ben Frey, Bethesda’s Josh Quarterman, and Hilton Head Prep’s Kane Eanes.

Honorable mention was HHCA’s Jace Blackshear; Colleton Prep’s Naz Johnson and CJ Dixon, JPII’s Jeremiah Young, Malone Kinard-Huisinger, Jackson Ogden, and Austin Mcintosh, HHP’s Luke Foley and Jayden Chance, BA’s Jasean Lawson and Sully Gay and Bethesda’s Ivan Gooding.

Spartanburg Christian 65, John Paul II 35

The Warriors’ season ended in the second round of the SCISA 2A playoffs on Tuesday.

Mark Knight led John Paul II with 10 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Young and Jackson Ogden each added seven points.

Bethesda Academy 61, Hilton Head Christian 54

The Eagles’ season ended in the second round of the SCISA 2A playoffs on Tuesday.

JP Peduzzi led HHCA with 23 points and Isaiah Anderson had 10.

Girls Lacrosse

Beaufort 13, South Effingham 5

Amyah Todd led the way with five Goals on seven shots and picked up 13 ground balls in Beaufort’s win.

Junior Annabelle Hooper added four goals on 5 shots and recovered three ground balls.

Boys Lacrosse

May River 13, Savannah Christian 3

The Sharks broke open a 3-2 halftime score with 10 goals in the second half Monday.

Scoring for the Sharks were Rob Gadomski (5 goals, 3 assists), Ethan Sotiropoulos (3 goals, 2 assists), Andrew Dromsky (2 goals), Mike Gonzales (2 goals) and Hudson Kramer (goal). Goalie Corbin Wiltse saved 10 shots.