Roundup: Hilton Head boys advance. Two local teams advance in SCISA girls playoffs

The Hilton Head boys basketball team survived a scare in its in Class 4A playoff opener.

Th seventh-ranked Seahawks edged North Myrtle Beach, 37-36, on Monday in the 4A Lower State playoffs. Hilton Head Island will host Myrtle Beach on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hilton Head led 36-30 with 4:14 left before NMB’s comeback. The Chiefs had a chance to win in the closing seconds but couldn’t convert.

Hartsville 80, Beaufort 57

Xavier signee Cesare Edwards scored 20 points and the Red Foxes used a 14-2 run to begin the third quarter to win the Class 4A playoff game.

Kam Foman added 14 while Jamari Briggs and Xavier Thaggared each scored 13 points for Hartsville.

Daniel Phares had a game-high 29 points to lead Beaufort.

Girls Basketball

Hilton Head Christian 67, Marlboro Academy 36

Dior Shelton scored 18 points and Abby Peduzzi added 17 as the Eagles cruised into the SCISA 2A semifinals.

The two-time defending champions will play Orangeburg Prep in the semifinals Thursday at 2 p.m. at Sumter Civic Center.

Molly Smith added 10 points and Devon Yarde added nine for HHCA.

Beaufort Academy 46, Spartanburg Christian 42

Shanese Bostick scored 14 points as Beaufort Academy won its second round game in the SCISA 2A playoffs.

Beaufort Academy (14-8) will play Palmetto Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sumter Civic Center.

Tahleea Heyward added 11 points and Mike’Ala Washington scored 10 for Beaufort Academy.