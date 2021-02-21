Lowcountry girls teams lose in SCHSL playoffs. JP II, HHCA boys move on in SCISA

Jasymn Jenkins scored 12 points and Starashia Alston had 11 points as the Seahawks knocked off the Region 7-4A champions on Saturday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

Myrtle Beach will travel to Darlington on Wednesday.

Bluffton finishes the season at 11-3. Tacoya Heyward led the Bobcats with 16 points and Kate Rodney had 10.

North Myrtle Beach 54, Beaufort 31

Daveona Hatchell had a game-high 22 points as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the first round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs.

NMB will host defending state champion North Augusta on Wednesday.

Layla Warren led Beaufort with 20 points.

North Augusta 64, May River 18

Kiana Lee scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds as the four-time defending state champions won their Class 4A playoff opener.

Zuri Goldsberry added 16 points for NA.

May River finishes the season at 11-6. Morgan Scott led the Shars with six points.

Boys Basketball

John Paul II 44, Carolina Academy 41

Mark Knight led all scorers with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors won their first-round game in the SCISA 2A playoffs.

The Warriors will play Spartanburg Christian on Tuesday at Wilson with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Malone Kinard Huisinger had 10 points and eight rebounds and Jackson Ogden had 10 points and 3 steals for JP II.

Hilton Head Christian 48, Christian Academy 47

The Eagles rallied from an early deficit to win their first-round game in the SCISA 2A playoffs.

HHCA will play Bethesda on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Wilson Hall. Andrew Helms scored 15 points and JP Peduzzi had 14 to lead HHCA.

Northwood 58, Hilton Head Prep 50

The Dolphins couldn’t overcome a large deficit in dropping their SCISA 3A playoff opener on Saturday.

Northwood will play Cardinal Newman on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Sumter.

JJ Hayes led the Dolphins with 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Ryan Mikell had 11 points and Luke Foley had 14 rebounds. Kane Eanes finished with seven points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The Dolphins were down by 22 points in the third quarter but cut it to five points with two minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.

Dillon Christian 72, Beaufort Academy 39

The Eagles dropped their opener in the SCISA 2A playoffs on Saturday.

Dillon Christian will play Orangeburg Prep in the second round Tuesday at Wilson Hall.

Malacai Rodriguez led Beaufort Academy with nine points.