Roundup: Hilton Head Island boys win Region 7-4A tournament championship

The Hilton Head Island boys basketball team pose for a photo after winning the Region 7-4A tournament title on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Hilton Head Island Twitter

The Hilton Head Island boys basketball team captured the Region 7-4A tournament championship Friday with a 61-46 win over James Island on Friday.

The Seahawks, who also won the regular-season title, claimed a region title for the first time since 2005. It was HHI’s third win this season over James Island.

Hilton Head Island will host North Myrtle Beach on Monday in the first-round of the Class 4A playoffs at 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hilton Head Christian 65, Dillon Christian 11

The defending SCISA 2A champions dominated their first-round matchup Friday at the Sumter Civic Center.

Dior Shelton scored 15 points to lead the way for the Eagles. Abby Peduzzi added 14 and Kenzie Buchter had 10.

HHCA faces Marlboro Academy on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

Beaufort Academy 59, Pee Dee Academy 50

Tahleea Heyward scored 15 points and Mike’Ala Washington had 11 as Beaufort Academy won its first-round game of the SCISA 2A playoffs.

BA faces Spartanburg Christian on Monday at 2 p.m. at Sumter Civic Center.

Ashley Martin led Pee Dee with 24 points.

Lee Academy 43, John Paul II 33

Carleigh Barrett scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Lee Academy defeated the Warriors in first-round SCISA 2A playoff game at Wilson Hall.

Maddie Heathcott led the way for JP II with 14 points and nine rebounds.Taylor Michael had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.